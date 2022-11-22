Saudi Arabia Fans Celebrate Like Cristiano Ronaldo After Win Over Lionel Messi's Argentina

Saudi Arabia fans were understandably in a party mood as they left Lusail Stadium after watching their heroes record a famous World Cup win over Argentina.

Having seen Saudi Arabia get the better of Lionel Messi's team, a group of fans decided to celebrate in the style of his great rival.

Video footage of Saudi supporters repeatedly performing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous "SIU" celebration went viral on social media following Tuesday's game.

Before Saudi Arabia's remarkable comeback, Messi had converted a first-half penalty to equal a World Cup record held by Ronaldo, Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose.

Those five players are currently the only men in World Cup history to have scored at four different tournaments.

But Ronaldo will be hoping to move clear by scoring at Qatar 2022.

Ronaldo, who has netted at each of the last four World Cups, is expected to start when on Thursday when Portugal begin their Group H campaign against Ghana.

