Skip to main content

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo And His Family Arrive In Riyadh Ahead Of Al Nassr Unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family touched down in Riyadh on Monday night ahead of the soccer star's grand unveiling as an Al Nassr player.

Al Nassr had announced earlier on Monday that Ronaldo would be officially unveiled at Mrsool Park the following day (Tuesday, January 3) at 7pm local time (11am EST).

After flying to Saudi Arabia by private jet, Ronaldo and his loved ones exited their plane via a staircase decorated with a red carpet.

The weather in Riyadh was rainy and Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was dressed in a woolly hat.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Once Ronaldo and his family reached the airport's terminal building, they were greeted with children dressed in Al Nassr jerseys who presented them with yellow flowers.

Ronaldo posed for photos with the children before later leaving the airport in a black SUV.

After being unveiled as an Al Nassr player, Ronaldo could make his Saudi Pro League debut on Thursday against Al-Ta'ee.

READ MORE:

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured waving to fans from inside a black SUV after arriving in Saudi Arabia in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo And His Family Arrive In Riyadh Ahead Of Al Nassr Unveiling

By Robert Summerscales
Darwin Nunez pictured after Liverpool's 3-1 loss at Brentford in January 2023
News

Domino's Pizza Trolls Darwin Nunez After Liverpool Loss At Brentford

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured on the big screen at Barclays Center during the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs in January 2023
Watch

Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York

By Robert Summerscales
Brentford's players pictured celebrating during their 3-1 win over Liverpool in January 2023
News

Brentford Beat Liverpool For First Time In 84 Years

By Robert Summerscales
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, pictured on a private jet en route to Saudi Arabia in January 2023
News

Georgina Rodriguez Shares Photos From Cristiano Ronaldo's Private Jet As They Fly To Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister pictured kissing the World Cup trophy after the final of Qatar 2022
Watch

Watch Alexis Mac Allister Receive Hero's Welcome At Brighton 15 Days After Winning World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Kylian Mbappe pictured during PSG's 3-1 defeat at Lens in December 2022
News

PSG To Give Tired Kylian Mbappe "A Few Days Off" Following Loss To Lens

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured on the ball at Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia during the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana final between Juventus and Lazio
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Played At Al Nassr's Mrsool Park Stadium Before... And It Did Not Go Well

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured next to a superimposed image of the Al Nassr FC logo
News

Al Nassr Confirm When "World's Greatest" Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be Officially Unveiled

By Robert Summerscales