Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Goals That Helped Man United & Real Madrid Icon Set World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo made yet more history when he became the all-time leading scorer in men's professional football in March 2022.

Ronaldo, who was already the top goalscorer in men's international soccer, broke the overall record by scoring his 59th career hat-trick in Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The 37-year-old ended that game with 807 career goals to his name - two more than former record-holder Josef Bican.

Of those 807 goals, 96 had come in the Premier League for Manchester United.

Ronaldo scored 81 for Juventus in Serie A and a whopping 311 for Real Madrid in La Liga

Many of Ronaldo's goals were pretty simple. After all, one of the greatest skills the most prolific scorers possess is making the art of goal-getting look easy.

But some of the Portuguese icon's goals were truly spectacular.

Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's best goals have been spectacular, like this bicycle kick against Azerbaijan in 2021

You probably don't have time to watch all 807 of Ronaldo's record-breaking goals, but you can relive some of his best below.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Best Ever Goals

Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's best goals have been spectacular, like this bicycle kick against Azerbaijan in 2021
