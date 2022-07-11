Watch William Akio Produce Serious Contender For Worst Miss In Soccer History

Have you ever seen a worse miss than this? Probably not and if so it was likely not on a professional soccer field.

Valour FC forward William Akio denied his own team a certain goal in their Canadian Premier League game against HFX Wanderers on Sunday.

With the score tied at 0-0 in the 18th minute, Valour looked nailed-on to take the lead as Alessandro Riggi's untidy shot rolled inevitably towards the goal.

But, just before the whole of the ball had crossed the line, Akio arrived on the scene to kick the ball clear.

Worst Miss In Soccer History?

William Akio pictured producing arguably the worst miss in soccer history during the Canadian Premier League game between Valour FC and HFX Wanderers One Soccer

Players from both teams were stunned, as were fans and commentators.

Nobody could quite understand how or why the 23-year-old South Sudan international had done what he had.

It later emerged that Akio had kicked the ball in celebration, having been under the impression that it had already crossed the line.

Fortunately for Akio, his moment of madness did not cost Valour any points as they won 1-0 courtesy of a late Moses Dyer goal.

After the match, Akio's horror miss understandably gained a lot of attention.

But Valour teammate Daryl Fordyce came out in support of the striker by posting a video of a superb solo goal he had scored last year.

Fordyce accompanied the video with the message: "We all have good days & bad days!

"Let's not forget about this piece of brilliance from an exceptional player.

"One of the hardest working and most genuine person I've ever played with!"