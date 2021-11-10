Spencer Brown and Dawson Knox return to Bills' practice

Coach Sean McDermott's team definitely hasn't been the same without them.

Two key members of the Buffalo Bills' struggling offense are a step closer to returning from injury absences, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

Tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and right tackle Spencer Brown (back) would be limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Also being limited are safety Jaquan Johnson and cornerback Taron Johnson.

But linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) and running back Zack Moss (concussion) remain out.

Knox, in his third season, had been performing at an all-time high level before breaking his hand in a loss at Tennessee on Oct. 18. He remains their leader in touchdown receptions with five despite missing their last two games.

Brown also has missed the previous two games. To cover his absence the Bills moved right guard Daryl Williams back outside to fill in for Brown, moved Jon Feliciano from left guard to fill in for Williams and plugged Ike Boettger in at left guard.

When Feliciano (calf) landed on injured reserve, former starter Cody Ford replaced him on the right side and the Bills' offense malfunctioned throughout a shocking 9-6 loss to Jacksonville last Sunday.

McDermott would't say whether he'd keep the same alignment for his team's next game, which will be Sunday against the New York Jets, if Brown still can't answer the bell.

He also denied the offense is facing a crisis.

"We make adjustments," McDermott said. "Good teams make adjustments, and that's what you have to do every season. Things change and you have to continue to adjust as things ebb and flow. That's what good teams do.

"... I can promise you adjustments are being made."

He's just not going to advertise them because it makes no sense for everyone, including opponents, to know what the Bills are planning.

McDermott did say that in the NFL, teams "have to play a certain way."

Asked if that meant being more physical on their offensive line, McDermott responded: "That's one piece, and I'm not just saying for the offense, I'm just saying ... that's a piece that the game of football hasn't changed that way, right? I mean ... that's the game of football and it's a necessary part of it.

"So it's that and other things that, again, without getting into that area, that we have to continue to grow in as a football team."

McDermott seemed to be talking to his players as much as the public in Wednesday's media availability, especially when addressing the running game. He was more candid than usual in saying he still believes in his offensive line but that he expected an improvement that hasn't happened in the running game, especially in short-yardage situations.

"I thought we'd be further along," he said.

With that, the message seemed clear that adjustments will continue to be made if the running game keeps failing to produce the results they need.

And that eventually means different personnel.

