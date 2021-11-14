Charlie Batch: Lions Made Wrong Decision to Fire Jim Caldwell

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch discussed the differences between the Steelers organization and the Lions.

The Detroit Lions have never learned how to win consistently as a franchise.

Despite repeated efforts to try and build a winner, the Lions have only a single playoff victory in decades.

Many have tried to figure out what has held Detroit back all these years.

Players have come and gone, but some have had the fortune of playing with organizations that have a track record of success.

Speaking with Woodward Sports earlier this week, former Detroit Lions quarterback Charlie Batch discussed the differences between both organizations, and weighed in on the dismissal of former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

Batch played in Detroit from 1998-2001. The Eastern Michigan alum went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion, as he played in Pittsburgh from 2002-12.

“I think a lot of it essentially is (that) you have an organization with the Steelers, who has a culture for winning and (they) know how to win. And, I think ultimately, with the Lions, they’re trying to learn how to win. And that’s a huge difference there,” Batch said. “Because in Pittsburgh, they’re a lot more patient. They don’t change coaches. In Detroit, unfortunately, when things aren’t going well, it’s time to move on.”

The Steelers have had three head coaches since 1969. Meanwhile in Detroit, they have had three head coaches since 2017.

As Detroit embarks on what looks to be a long-term rebuild, it is sometimes difficult to recall that Caldwell had tremendous success during his tenure in Detroit.

Despite being a winning head coach and taking the Lions to the postseason multiple occasions, Caldwell was dismissed following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“It was shocking," Batch explained. "And not only to me, but I think a lot of people were shocked around the country, because it seemed like he had them right there on the cusp of getting over that hump. Unfortunately, the powers that be, weren’t as patient and made a change. ... You see everything where you go back, and of course, that’s hindsight 20/20. You’re like, ‘Man, did they make the right decision?’ And I think when you look back to where they are now, the answer is no.”

