Dan Campbell Understands Decline in Attendance at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions were reportedly a part of a virtual conference prior to the start of the season in which the NFL sought to address declining ticket sales for five teams.

According to the Sports Business Journal, "During a presentation from Bobby Gallo, NFL senior vice president of club business development, five logos appeared on the screen -- those of the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and the Washington Football Team. It was, Gallo explained, a listing of the teams with at least 15,000 unsold tickets on average for the upcoming season. Gallo implored all teams to consider what they could do better in ticket sales and fan development."

Sitting at 0-7 prior to the game against the Eagles, fans of the Lions weren't exactly lining up to purchase tickets.

Attendance at Ford Field was announced as 47,129 and was the first occasion attendance fell below 50,000 patrons in a decade.

Through eight weeks of the 2021 season, Ford Field attendance for home games ranks 31st in the NFL, as the Lions average 52,046 fans per game.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell expressed an understanding for why fan attendance has dipped this season and indicated it was incumbent on him to aid in putting a winning product out on the field.

"I get it, you know? When you don’t win a game and you’re 0-8 and you’ve lost at home, I’m not gonna be upset about that," Campbell said. "I understand. And my job is to try to find a way to help us win so that they want to come watch a winning product. And so that’s what I’m charged with, is helping these guys on this team, you know, get a win. And if we do that, everything else will fall in place. Winning solves a lot of issues, as we all know."