Report: Power Struggle At MSU May Prevent Mel Tucker From New Contract

There has been a snag in the process in getting Mel Tucker a new contract.

According to multiple reports, Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is lined up to receive a hefty raise.

On Tuesday afternoon, reporter and 97.1 The Ticket radio host Rico Beard explained that the contract extension may be getting held up.

According to Beard, the money to give Tucker a raise has been green lit by multiple billionaires, but there has been one individual in the process that is holding up the extension from getting signed.

Co-host Mike Valenti chimed in and directly noted that University President Samuel Stanley M.D. is the administrator holding up the process.

According to Stanley's biography, "Since his arrival at MSU, Dr. Stanley has moved decisively to ensure the university is a safe, respectful and welcoming place for all. Student success and well-being and continuing to grow MSU’s extraordinary regional and global impact are his top priorities."

It was also reported that it is the hope of parties involved that the contract gets all wrapped up and signed by the end of this week.

With those in support of Tucker wanting things signed and delivered quickly, Beard noted that there could be serious ramifications if the extension is not signed, including potentially monies being pulled for updates to football facilities.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER