Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to Return in Second Half

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a hit from Dallas Cowboys' rookie Neville Gallimore that ended his half early. The 38-year-old quarterback limped off to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his left knee with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Roethlisberger finished the drive before heading to the locker room. He completed four-straight passes, including a touchdown pass to James Washington after gingerly getting up after the injury.

Second-string quarterback Mason Rudolph took the field to finish the half after Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered a fumble on the Cowboys' 38-yard line. He went 2-3 for 3 yards.

Roethlisberger is expected to return in the second half.

