SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to Return in Second Half

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a hit from Dallas Cowboys' rookie Neville Gallimore that ended his half early. The 38-year-old quarterback limped off to the locker room after landing awkwardly on his left knee with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter. 

Roethlisberger finished the drive before heading to the locker room. He completed four-straight passes, including a touchdown pass to James Washington after gingerly getting up after the injury. 

Second-string quarterback Mason Rudolph took the field to finish the half after Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered a fumble on the Cowboys' 38-yard line. He went 2-3 for 3 yards. 

Roethlisberger is expected to return in the second half. 

As more information is released, this article will be updated.Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott to Play vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Dallas Cowboys with Ezekiel Elliott.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: If There's No Zeke, Who's Next for the Steelers?

If the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing a team without Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott, who are they focused on shutting down?

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Waive G Stefen Wisniewski, Activate LB Avery Williamson

The Pittsburgh Steelers made four roster moves ahead of their Week 9 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Gritty JuJu and the Undefeated Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-0 behind selfish football and big plays from everyone.

Around The 412

Steelers Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin contact tracing of players and staff surrounding the positive test.

Noah Strackbein

Ryan Shazier Says Bucs Are in Trouble After Signing Antonio Brown

Ryan Shazier didn't hold back when talking about his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Antonio Brown.

Noah Strackbein

James Harrison Breaks Election Tension With Tom Brady Instagram Post

Just when the country needed him, former Pittsburgh Steelers James Harrison came through.

Noah Strackbein

by

OMC 2020

Steelers' Buggs Removed From Injury Report, McDonald Questionable With Illness

Isaiah Buggs, Vance McDonald and Mike Hilton highlight the Pittsburgh Steelers' final Week 9 injury report.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers, Mike Tomlin Fined for Mask Violations vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing fines from the NFL for mask violations during their win celebration in Baltimore.

Noah Strackbein

'Next Man Up' Mentality Now Hits Steelers Defensive Line

Another week, another inexperienced starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

by

Ktsalmon7