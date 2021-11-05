Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Browns Release Odell Beckham Jr.

    The Cleveland Browns officially move on from Odell Beckham Jr.
    The Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have finally parted ways after days of controversy surrounding the star wide receiver. 

    The Browns and Beckham worked to reconstruct his contract to lower his cap hit for whatever team signs him. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland might have reduced his salary to as low as $1 million with the rest of the $7.25 million being paid as a signing bonus. 

    Sports Illustrated Albert Breer reported that Beckham asked for a trade on Sunday night, prior to the deadline. On Tuesday morning, Beckham's father, Odell Beckham Sr., released a video of Baker Mayfield missing an open Beckham Jr. during games.  

    Beckham was excused from practice the last two days as the sides came to an agreement on the future. He will be put on waivers for 24 hours and if not claimed, will become a free agent.

    Beckham caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns as a Brown.

