Chris Boswell Jokes About Fake Field Goal Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker gave us all a laugh about his mishap.

Chris Boswell made sure to thank all the Pittsburgh Steelers fans who have reached out since he left the field with a concussion in Week 8.

The Steelers kicker was injured after taking a hit on a fake field goal attempt in the first half. He was helped to the locker room by trainers and place in the concussion protocol, ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

Boswell went to Instagram after the game to thank those who have reached out and joke about the incident.

"Dressed up like a QB for Halloween and got spooked," Boswell wrote.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the concussion after the game and took the blame for making the call near the end of the second quarter. The Steelers do not have another place kicker on the roster.

