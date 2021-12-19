Here's our 10 observations from the Houston Texans' 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In the Sunday battle between the 2-11 teams, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 30-16.

Far from a polished performance, the Texans have secured their grip on the third spot in the AFC South, breaking their three-game losing streak in the process.

1 - Texans Sweep Jacksonville

To celebrate their 40th matchup against the Jaguars, the Texans won their eighth straight game against their AFC South rivals. The last time Jacksonville beat the Texans was in December of 2017.

2 - Mills Wins

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills had to wait his turn, but the Stanford signal-caller has finally notched his first NFL victory in his 10th game for the Texans. Mills went 19 of 30 for 209 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

3 - Cooks' Cookin'

Star receiver Brandin Cooks had his second consecutive 100+ receiving yard game and his fourth of the season.

The former LA Ram finished with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets.

4 - Lawrence Contained

Thanks in part to a solid performance from Houston's defense, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence showed glimpses but had another day to forget for the Jaguars. The highly coveted quarterback finished 22 of 38 for 210 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He wasn't helped by multiple drops by his receivers as well as the wet conditions, but regardless, Lawrence has yet to hit the heights hoped for him.

5 - Where's The Run?

For the eighth game in a row, the Texans were unable to run for 100+ yards. This wasn't due to a lack of trying. On 26 carries they totaled 75 yards with a long of eight yards. Rex Burkhead led the team with 41 yards on 16 carries.

6 - Backups Produce

Houston was missing two of its starting linebackers with Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but thankfully for the Texans their backups were able to produce.

Rookie linebacker Garret Wallow out of TCU marked his first NFL start with 11 total tackles and his first career sack.

Veteran Neville Hewitt also hit double digits with 10 tackles.

Said Wallow: "Guys were having that mindset of next man up.''

7 - Sacks

Veteran defensive linemen Derek Rivers and Chris Smith both recorded their first sacks for the Texans - much needed in the absence of their sack leader Jonathan Greenard.

8 - Thomas Stars Again

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas has shown himself to be one of their best, if not the best, defensive backs on Houston's roster in recent weeks. Against Jacksonville, he had a season/team-high 11 tackles.

9 - Ka'imi's Kicking

Just one week after kicking a 61-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks, a franchise record, Fairbairn converted on both 51 and 52-yard field goal attempts against the Jaguars despite the adverse weather.

10 - AFC South

Houston may be having a disappointing season as they sit at 3-11, but within their division, they're still holding their own. Against divisional opponents, they're 3-2 this season, with the Tennessee Titans coming their way on January 9.