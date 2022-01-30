Texans Judged: Best Logo in Texas? (Better Than Cowboys?)

The Houston Texans have been ranked with a top-10 logo in the NFL.

The Houston Texans sport the ninth-best logo in the NFL, according to a new fan survey conducted by Quality Logo Products Blog.

The late Texans owner and founder Bob McNair once said his team's logo represents what a "Texan'' is.

"When I think of a Texan, I think of someone who's powerful, independent, courageous and hard-working," McNair said. "We think the spirit of the bull reflects Texas; bold, proud, strong, courageous, independent."

The Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only teams in the AFC South to finish in the top-10 of 'best logos in the NFL.''

The Jaguars own the second-best sports logo in America and the best sports logo in the NFL, according to the survey.

"The Jags ... [color] palette ... seems to resonate with fans,'' the article said. "The Jaguars' mascot ... [is] pretty darn cool, our survey found."

The Indianapolis Colts were listed with the sixth-worst sports logo in America and the second-worst in the NFL.

Interestingly, the Colts were one of the first teams in the NFL to put a logo on their helmet.

The Tennessee Titans nearly made it to the NFL's top-10 'best-logo' list, finishing with the 13th-best.

Unlike the Texans, 'America's Team' - yes, the Dallas Cowboys - were listed as one of the worst logos in the NFL (16th-worst).

The Texans are the only professional sports team in Houston to be honored with a 'best logo.''

The Houston Rockets have the 10th-worst logo in the NBA, the Houston Astros have the sixth-worst logo in the MLB and the Houston Dynamo have the third-worst logo in the MLS.

While the Texans are in a rebuild, the team's logo build seems just fine.