'No Regrets': Deshaun Watson Introduced As Browns New QB

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says he has no regrets on how things transpired with his investigation

HOUSTON -- As the press conference came to close Friday afternoon, Deshaun Watson was asked after a 14-month long journey, was there anything he would choose to do differently.

"I don't have any regrets," Watson told the Cleveland media. "The things are off the field right now caught me by surprise because I never did anything that these people are alleging, a lot of people say I took the year off and I used that to be able to clear my name... I just continue to work."

Watson was introduced as the Browns' next starting quarterback. After requesting a trade by the Houston Texans in February of 2021, the three-time Pro Bowler received his wish when Cleveland came knocking with a brand new contract.

Watson, 26, elected to waive his no-trade clause after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam offered him a five-year extension worth $230 million fully guaranteed. Initially, Watson's camp had told the Browns they were not in the running for his services.

When asked, Watson said that the "media was rushing him" to make a decision after a grand jury in Harris County declined to indict him on nine allegations of sexual misconduct or assault from massage therapists.

"I actually didn’t know about the contract until I told my agent (David Mulugheta) that I wanted to come and be a Cleveland Brown," Watson said. "That was secondary and after the fact that we spoke on the phone with (Andrew Berry) and Kevin (Stefanski) and the Haslam family."

Watson still is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault claims against him. He intends to not settle and to instead fight the cases in order to clear his name.

GM Andrew Berry stood behind his new quarterback, stating not only did they believe in Watson, but also think he will bring the right mindset to the organization.

"We feel very confident in Deshaun, the person," Berry said. "We have a lot of faith in him. We believe that as he gets into the community and into our organization, he's going to make a positive impact."

Berry said the team researched Watson thoroughly over a "five-month odyssey," including sending independent investigators to Harris County to get an “unbiased, comprehensive perspective on the allegations." The GM also stated that the team was advised against reaching out to 22 complainants to not interfere with the legal process.

“I understand the seriousness of the allegations,” Watson said. “I never assaulted any woman, I never disrespected any woman in my life. I wasn’t raised that way. It’s not in my DNA."

Watson said he’s “ready to get back on the field” when the moment is right. The league still could elect to suspend him for part of next season based on its own private investigation.

“If we didn’t get comfortable with Deshaun the person, it wouldn’t have mattered how talented he was,” Berry said. “We wouldn’t have pursued the trade.”

The Texans received six total draft picks in return for Watson, including three first-round picks. Houston currently owns 11 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.