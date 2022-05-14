Texans Sign WR John Metchie III To Rookie Deal

The Texans have locked up their second round wide receiver pick to a four-year deal.

The Houston Texans signed one of their most talented draft picks late on Friday night, signing second-round pick and former Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III to his rookie deal.

The deal will have Metchie in Houston on a four-year $8.07 million deal, and give him a $3.049 million signing bonus.

The Texans traded up and drafted Metchie with the No. 44 overall pick, sending the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks to the Cleveland Browns in exchange.

With the addition of Metchie, the Texans now add a talented No. 2 wideout to pair with the recently extended Brandin Cooks and give second-year quarterback Davis Mills a legitimate deep threat in the passing game.

In his last season at Alabama, Metchie finished third in the SEC with 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per catch.

Metchie's final season with the Tide was cut abruptly short in the SEC championship game vs. Georgia when he tore his ACL, forcing him to miss the College Football Playoff.

However, Metchie expects to return in top form and should be ready to work out by July.

“As far as the recovery, I will be good to play football in July. I will be good to go, no training wheels,” Metchie said after the draft. “I have been running already for the last couple months. Cutting, jumping, doing all those types of things. When I say I will be ready to go in July, it’s full-go football.”

Metchie now joins an extremely talented haul of rookies in the 2022 Texans class who have signed their deals, joining LSU corner Derek Stingley, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green, Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, Florida running back Dameon Pierce, and more.

Metchie was also the second wideout from Alabama taken in as many rounds, with Jameson Williams going in the top 10.