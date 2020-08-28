The Houston Texans will be trying to replace the production of traded-away star DeAndre Hopkins by using a "receiver-by-committee'' approach.

Will Keke Coutee be part of the committee?

The Texans conducted their Thursday night training-camp scrimmage and did so without Coutee, who according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Coutee has been held out of practice recently because of a “minor stress fracture” in his foot.

READ MORE: Texans Scrimmage Notebook: The Good (Watson) & Not So Good

"We’re just watching him a little bit,'' coach/GM Bill O'Brien recently said. "I don’t want to get into the details. ... I just can’t. I just don’t believe in being real specific about injuries as you know from seven years.''

The The 5-foot-11 speedster has missed a week of practice and has struggled with injury issues during his brief NFL career. He's had some very high moments, starting with his 2018 rookie season, when he caught 11 passes for 109 yards in Week 1. But he's played just 15 games in two seasons, and last year had just 22 catches for 254 yards in nine games.

Houston maintains that the foot injury is not a serious one, and O'Brien stresses that Coutee, 23, who can also help as a punt-returner, was "having a good camp'' before the injury.

“Very hungry, very hungry,” Coutee recently said of his desire to help the Texans this year. “Just to be healthy and be the best teammate I can be this year and just producing where I can.''

READ MORE: Keke Key For Texans? A Healthy WR Coutee In 2020

That's all doable ... but not on a bad foot.

Meanwhile, also not working on Thursday: linebacker Dylan Cole (coming off knee surgery), receiver Isaiah Coulter (neck), cornerback Phillip Gaines (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (leg) linebacker Jonathan Greenard and defensive end J.J. Watt (rest).