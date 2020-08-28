SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Texans Injury Update: How 'Minor' Is Coutee Issue?

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans will be trying to replace the production of traded-away star DeAndre Hopkins by using a "receiver-by-committee'' approach.

Will Keke Coutee be part of the committee?

The Texans conducted their Thursday night training-camp scrimmage and did so without Coutee, who according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Coutee has been held out of practice recently because of a “minor stress fracture” in his foot.

READ MORE: Texans Scrimmage Notebook: The Good (Watson) & Not So Good

"We’re just watching him a little bit,'' coach/GM Bill O'Brien recently said. "I don’t want to get into the details. ... I just can’t. I just don’t believe in being real specific about injuries as you know from seven years.''

The The 5-foot-11 speedster has missed a week of practice and has struggled with injury issues during his brief NFL career. He's had some very high moments, starting with his 2018 rookie season, when he caught 11 passes for 109 yards in Week 1. But he's played just 15 games in two seasons, and last year had just 22 catches for 254 yards in nine games.

Houston maintains that the foot injury is not a serious one, and O'Brien stresses that Coutee, 23, who can also help as a punt-returner, was "having a good camp'' before the injury.

“Very hungry, very hungry,” Coutee recently said of his desire to help the Texans this year. “Just to be healthy and be the best teammate I can be this year and just producing where I can.''

READ MORE: Keke Key For Texans? A Healthy WR Coutee In 2020

That's all doable ... but not on a bad foot.

Meanwhile, also not working on Thursday: linebacker Dylan Cole (coming off knee surgery), receiver Isaiah Coulter (neck), cornerback Phillip Gaines (ankle), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (leg) linebacker Jonathan Greenard and defensive end J.J. Watt (rest).

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Scrimmage Notebook: The Good (Watson) & Not So Good

The Houston Texans hit the field for the first competitive scrimmage on Thursday night, affording the players their first opportunity to face each other with fulls pads and intensity so far in camp.

Matt Galatzan

Texans To Go Ahead With Thursday Scrimmage As Planned

The Houston Texans Have Decided to Proceed With Their Thursday Evening Scrimmage As Planned

Mike Fisher

AFC South: The Top WR Targets For Texans - And The Rest

Inside the AFC South: Projecting The Top Pass-Catching Targets For The Houston Texans - And Their Divisional Competition

Mike Fisher

NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Texans O'Brien

The 2020 NFL Season's Big Winner? 'Whoever Keeps The COVID Out,' Says Houston Texans Boss Bill O'Brien

Mike Fisher

Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

The Houston Texans Tryouts: 3 Offensive Skill Guys, Including A QB - With Credentials

Anthony Wood

Texans And The AFC South: 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

The Houston Texans And The AFC South And Why Sports Illustrated Calls It 'The 'Strangest Division In The NFL'

Mike Fisher

Texans Coach Names 'Best Rookie In Training Camp'

Houston Texans Coach Bill O'Brien Has Pinpointed 'The Best Rookie In Training Camp'

Mike Fisher

Deshaun Watson Looking to Build Texans 'Super Dynasty'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson looking to build an NFL 'Dynasty' - A Super Bowl Dynasty

Anthony Wood

by

Footballfan55

Texans Scrimmage Plan For Hurricane Laura: 'Stick & Move'

Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans will ‘stick and move’ their way through scrimmage plans in the face of Hurricane Laura

Anthony Wood

SI's Texans 2020 NFL Season Preview: More Highs Than Lows For AFC South Champ

SI's Houston Texans 2020 NFL Season Preview: More Highs Than Lows For AFC South Champ

Anthony Wood