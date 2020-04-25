State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Houston Texans trade back from pick 111 and grab an extra pick from Dolphins

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were up early in the 4th round with the 111th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans have traded that pick to the Miami Dolphins for two fourth-round selections 136th and 141st overall. 

The Dolphins selected Georgia left guard Solomon Kindley with the trade-up with the Texans. 

The Texans now have the following selections 

  • 4th round (136)
  • 4th round (141)
  • 5th round (171) 
  • 7th round (240)
  • 7th round (248)
  • 7th round (250)

Since the Texans still have some holes left in their offensive line, wide receiver, and secondary, the Texans can use both picks to fill a hole in either one of these deficiencies. 

There are plenty of prospects left and the Texans can intelligently utilize them for the future. Even if the draftees can become dependable backups, it would still be a huge win for the Texans. Now, they have to hit on the prospects. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Texans Jonathan Greenard fills the youth void at outside linebacker

Houston Texans Jonathan Greenard fills a youth void at outside linebacker and now he is ready to come in and soak up all the information from the veterans on the defense.

Patrick D. Starr

AFC South 2020 NFL Draft Day Two Roundup: Texans load up the defense

A closer look at the AFC South after day two of the NFL Draft and with the Houston Texans loading up on defense, the rest were chasing the offense.

Pavithr Goli

Episode 5.6: Texans Land Much Needed Defensive Help on Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

The State of the Texans podcast discusses the Houston Texans adding much needed help on the defense in round two of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Jonathan Greenard's SEC success landed him with the Texans

Executive Vice President of Football Operations Jack Easterby discussed the selection of outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard touting the competition he played against for the Florida Gators.

Patrick D. Starr

The Saturday Six-Pack: Day Three prospects that would help the depth for the Texans

With the final day of the 2020 NFL Draft upon us, the Houston Texans need to address the depth of their roster. Here are six prospects that do exactly that.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Jonathan Greenard

A closer look at the Houston Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and was said by draft analysts during the evaluation process.

Patrick D. Starr

Ten defensive players for the Texans in day three of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now the Houston Texans enter day three looking for more talent.

Patrick D. Starr

Ten offensive players for the Texans in day three of the 2020 NFL Draft

The first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now the Houston Texans enter day three looking or add more talent.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Combine Rewind: Jonathan Greenard motivated to bring work ethic to the Texans

The Houston Texans selected Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, here is a look back Greenard from the NFL Combine.

Pavithr Goli