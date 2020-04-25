Houston Texans trade back from pick 111 and grab an extra pick from Dolphins

The Houston Texans were up early in the 4th round with the 111th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans have traded that pick to the Miami Dolphins for two fourth-round selections 136th and 141st overall.

The Dolphins selected Georgia left guard Solomon Kindley with the trade-up with the Texans.

The Texans now have the following selections

4th round (136)

4th round (141)

5th round (171)

7th round (240)

7th round (248)

7th round (250)

Since the Texans still have some holes left in their offensive line, wide receiver, and secondary, the Texans can use both picks to fill a hole in either one of these deficiencies.

There are plenty of prospects left and the Texans can intelligently utilize them for the future. Even if the draftees can become dependable backups, it would still be a huge win for the Texans. Now, they have to hit on the prospects.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here