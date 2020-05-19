State of The Texans
Jordan Akins focused on his physical traits to help the Texans in 2020

Patrick D. Starr

"My weight. I've been trying to gain weight and maintain speed."

Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins is focused on improving his body for the 2020 season to build on his strong 2019 season, starting with gaining weight for the football field. 

Akins added, "As well as footwork, you know my blocking footwork, and just getting my body right. I have really been focusing on my body."

Akins sat down with Houston Texans' and TexansTV Drew Dougherty to discuss his off-season during the shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the extended break from the facility, Akins has focused on getting his entire body right for the regular season. 

Using hot yoga to improve his core and flexibility, Akins is diving into total self-improvement for the upcoming season. 

"Usually we don't have this much time," Akins explained. "so you know we used to be back going into OTAs and everything whatnot. Now I'm actually able to focus."

In 2019, Akins played in all 16 games catching 36 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns. Akins saw his usage as a tight end in the offense playing in 61.3% of the snaps, only trailing Darren Fells, who logged 69.2% of the offensive snaps. 

A hamstring injury suffered in the final game of the regular season forced Akins to miss both playoff games taking away a portion of their offense they depended on for the entire season. 

That refined focus for Akins has put him in a right spot physically and mentally heading into training camp. 

"I've been just stretching a lot more, really taking care of my body," Akins explained. "It's been working in my best interest, so I'm excited to see what it looks like in the season."

