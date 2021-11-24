How Will Texans Stop Jets' Rookie QB?

With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson set to start for New York Jets against the Houston Texans, how does this change coach David Culley's approach?

Week 12 is here and for the third time this season the 2-8 Houston Texans have a rookie quarterback to prepare for.

It was reported today that the 2-8 New York Jets' first-rounder Zach Wilson out of BYU will start Sunday's game at NRG Stadium. So how does this alter Houston's preparation for New York's offense? According to head coach David Culley, it doesn't.

"It's important from the standpoint of knowing what the plusses and minuses are of that particular quarterback," Culley said on Monday. "But listen, whatever quarterback of those three they play, they're not changing their offense. Their offense is the offense."

Culley pointed out that the Texans themselves went through a very similar situation this year when Tyrod Taylor went down with a hamstring injury which forced rookie Davis Mills to step in for six games. Yes, they have different strengths and so there may be some things they alter or don't do with one guy versus the other, but they still ran their offense.

"Basically we're going to defend their offense, not particularly that quarterback," Culley said.

Wilson hasn't played since Week 7 due to a knee injury but has now been cleared to return. And for the Jets, this news came at a crucial moment with both Joe Flacco and Mike White placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today.

As a result, Wilson will be backed up by Josh Johnson who has been called up from the practice squad.

Side note: Johnson was briefly a member of the Texans back in late 2017.

Back to Wilson, the 22-year-old has 1,168 passing yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions so far this season. Through his six appearances, Wilson has gone 1-5.

Worth keeping in mind, Wilson's nine interceptions are the joint fourth-most in the league, and the Texans' defense has recorded five takeaways in both of their last two games...