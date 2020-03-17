State of The Texans
Texans sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year deal

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb to a three-year deal worth $27 million and $18.75 million of it is guaranteed. The Texans add him after trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

Cobb will turn 30 in August when training camp arrives for the Texans which will not only add salary but age to the roster.

After spending a season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, Cobb caught 55 passes for 828 yards while averaging 15.1 yards a catch with three touchdowns. 

Cobb started his career with the Green Bay Packers after being drafted in the 2nd round (64th overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

With the Packers, Cobb played eight seasons and appeared in 105 games (73 starts) with 470 receptions with 5,524 yard and 41 touchdowns. 

Cobb joins a wide receiver group that returns Kenny Stills, Will Fuller V, Keke Coutee, and DeAndre Carter. 

