Mike Zimmer, Kirk Cousins Explain Vikings' Timeout Mistakes in Loss to Cowboys

Both at the end of the first half and at the end of the game, the Vikings messed up in timeout management.

The Vikings' problems run a lot deeper than some unfortunate mismanagement of timeouts. Their loss to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys on Sunday night at U.S. Bank Stadium made that abundantly clear. There are major, big-picture questions about their coaches, quarterback, and offensive approach.

But if they're smarter with their timeouts in this specific game, maybe they escape with a win, move to 4-3 instead of 3-4, and the conversation is a lot different.

Let's run through what happened.

First, at the end of the first half, the Vikings inexplicably let nearly 20 seconds run off the clock — despite still having a timeout — before feebly accepting their fate and going into halftime with a 10-3 lead. This wasn't as egregious or consequential as their mistakes at the end of the game, but it was still bizarre.

When Kirk Cousins was tackled at the Minnesota 34-yard line after a scramble that picked up a first down, there were 24 seconds on the clock. Mike Zimmer should've used his final timeout right then. That would've given the Vikings a chance to complete a couple passes to the sideline, or one over the middle followed by a spike, to set up a long field goal attempt or Hail Mary.

Admittedly, their odds of scoring with 24 seconds left and no timeouts from their own 34 were quite slim. But what they actually did was unquestionably worse. Zimmer didn't use the timeout, so Cousins ran back to the line of scrimmage and tried to get everyone set. It looked like there was some confusion on the play, with receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Adam Thielen in particular. By the time Cousins could get everyone on the same page and call for the snap, there were just five seconds left. After throwing an incomplete pass, there was just one second on the clock, so the Vikings kneeled it out and went into halftime without using their final timeout.

They don't carry over to the second half, if you were wondering.

"You're gonna leave a timeout like a pelt up on the board, for whatever reason I have no idea," said NFC play-by-play man Al Michaels. "You've got a timeout, I mean what are you doing at that point?"

After the game, Cousins was asked why he didn't call a timeout in that situation.

"I just let Zim handle the timeouts, because I never know quite what the coaches want to do with what they're thinking, a play ahead or what that may be," Cousins said. "So I was just gonna let them handle that and call the next play if we're not getting it."

Two things can be true here. One is that Zimmer should've just called the timeout, since he's the one who handles that responsibility. The other is that Cousins, a highly-paid veteran quarterback in his fourth season in Minnesota, should probably be given the authority to call a timeout on his own — or at least empowered to do so — if he sees fit, as many other quarterbacks do.

Let's skip ahead to the end of the game.

Leading 16-13 after mustering just two field goals in the second half, the Vikings just needed one stop to hold on for the win. But a circus catch on a deep ball by Amari Cooper for a big gain down the sideline got the Cowboys' offense going, and another chunk gain to Cooper on the following play got them near the red zone. After a holding penalty on Dallas and a big play by the Vikings' defense, the Cowboys faced a 3rd and 16 with 1:04 on the clock.

Zimmer called a timeout to preserve time for his offense. That was the right move.

Then he messed up. When the Cowboys' offense came onto the field, he didn't like the look the Vikings' defense was in. So he called another timeout, which you can't do. The referees shouldn't have granted the second timeout at all, but because they accidentally did, the rules dictate that the Vikings had to be flagged for a five-yard defensive delay of game penalty.

“Yeah, I screwed up," Zimmer said after the game. "I forgot that I called one. I knew the play that they were running, it was really the same play they hit down the middle against us for a long touchdown. And somebody said, ‘Call timeout,’ and I did. The official wasn’t supposed to grant it. They’re supposed to … anyway, it’s not his fault. We ended up getting a 5-yard penalty."

Not only did that cost the Vikings two penalties, it turned a 3rd and 16 into a 3rd and 11. Rush dumped it off to Ezekiel Elliott, who broke through weak tackling efforts by Anthony Barr and Mackensie Alexander to pick up the first down. After the Vikings called their third and final timeout, Rush hit Cooper for the game-winning touchdown. And because they were out of timeouts, the Vikings had no shot at driving the length of the field for a game-winning TD of their own. They couldn't even get a Hail Mary off.

Again, the Vikings' issues are a lot bigger than these two instances of poor timeout management. But they're examples of the mistakes across the board — and a lack of proper communication — that have hurt the Vikings plenty of times in their disappointing 3-4 start to the season.

Good teams don't make little errors like that. Which is fitting, because right now, the Vikings aren't close to being a good team.

