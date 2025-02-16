Lothar Matthaus Shocked At Bayern Munich’s Performance Against Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich played out a goalless draw against Bayer Leverkusen on February 15. The Bavarians were very shot shy during the game at BayArena.
Bayern couldn't manage a single shot on target and had a total of two shots the whole match. They have been thoroughly criticized by the German media for the display.
Club legend Lothar Matthaus was also surprised at the poor display from Vincent Kompany's side. Matthaus claimed he had never seen Bayern play like this ever.
Speaking after the game, Matthaus said:
I've never seen anything like it in my life from a Bayern Munich team. They didn't have a single chance to score. But despite that, they will be very satisfied because they got the result they came for.
Matthaus added:
Bayer Leverkusen had previously scored plenty of goals from the positions they got into but they had no luck out there. But having said that - that's the result that will win Bayern the title. Bayern Munich 'won' 0-0. And that's the end of the Bundesliga race.
Despite the draw, Bayern Munich kept up their eight point lead atop the table over second-placed Leverkusen. The Bavarians have 55 points from 22 matches. Unless there's a major slip-up, they look to regain the title from Xabi Alonso's side.
Bayern Munich have a UEFA Champions League game coming up against Celtic on February 18. Kompany's team won the first leg of the knockout playoff at Celtic Park 2-1. The second leg will take place at the Allianz Arena.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Transcript: Kompany, Neuer, And More React After Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Executive Max Eberl Speaks Out Regarding Jamal Musiala's Release Clause
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Full Match Highlights As Bundesliga Clash Ends Goalless
Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Goalless Draw Keep Bayern Eight-Points Clear