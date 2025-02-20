Bayern Munich

Champions League Draw: Date And Time When Bayern Munich Find Out Round of 16 Opponent

Bayern Munich and 15 other teams will have eyes on the Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Jordan Merritt

Bayern Munich needed stoppage time at the Allianz Arena to secure its passage into the Champions League Round of 16.

Alphonso Davies scored a 94th-minute equalizer in the second leg to send Bayern through 3-2 on aggregate against Scottish champions Celtic.

Bayern Munich score against Celtic
Bayern will have a more challenging task on paper in the next stage. They know their opponents will be Atletico Madrid or Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Here is the information regarding the draw and when it will take place.

When is the draw for the round of 16?

The round-of-16 draw takes place on February 21 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 am.m PT / 11:00 a.m. GMT.

Which clubs are in the round-of-16?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona
Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge

Feyenoord

Internazionale

Lille

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

What are the possible round-of-16 ties?


Each of the seeded pairs has two possible options in the draw:

Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Barcelona

PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Internazionale

Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa

Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

The teams placed in the top eight are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.

What are the round of 16 fixture dates?

First legs: March 4-5
Second legs: March 11-12

