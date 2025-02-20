Champions League Draw: Date And Time When Bayern Munich Find Out Round of 16 Opponent
Bayern Munich needed stoppage time at the Allianz Arena to secure its passage into the Champions League Round of 16.
Alphonso Davies scored a 94th-minute equalizer in the second leg to send Bayern through 3-2 on aggregate against Scottish champions Celtic.
MORE: Former Bayern Munich Player Blasts Manuel Neuer Over Celtic Comments
Bayern will have a more challenging task on paper in the next stage. They know their opponents will be Atletico Madrid or Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.
Here is the information regarding the draw and when it will take place.
When is the draw for the round of 16?
The round-of-16 draw takes place on February 21 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 am.m PT / 11:00 a.m. GMT.
Which clubs are in the round-of-16?
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Feyenoord
Internazionale
Lille
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid
What are the possible round-of-16 ties?
Each of the seeded pairs has two possible options in the draw:
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Internazionale
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
The teams placed in the top eight are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.
What are the round of 16 fixture dates?
First legs: March 4-5
Second legs: March 11-12
