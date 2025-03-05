Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Champions League Round Of 16 Clash

Confirmed starting XI for Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Alan Mezoela

IMAGO / Steinsiek.ch

Bayern Munich host domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg on March 5.

The Bavarians are sitting in the Bundesliga, eight points ahead of Leverkusen, the defending champions. Die Roten has been winless in their last six games against Xabi Alonso's side in all competitions.

Both German giants will be determined to seize the advantage in this first-leg clash and strengthen their bid for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the critical game. Kimmich will start this game, coming back from an injury. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala will lead Bayern's offensive line today.

Bayern Munich starting XI vs Bayer Leverkusen

1. Neuer

2. Upamecano

3. Kim Min Jae

6. Kimmich

8. Goretzka

9. Kane

11. Coman

17. Olise

19. Davies

27. Laimer

42. Musiala

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL

The One Reason Why Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich Can't Agree on a New Contract

Vincent Kompany Left Annoyed With Questions During Champions League Press Conference

Published |Modified
Alan Mezoela
ALAN MEZOELA

Alan Mezoela is a UK-based sports journalist from Martinique, covering European football and basketball. He writes for On SI, focusing on PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and contributes to Hoopsfix.com, covering basketball. Passionate about the game, he provides sharp analysis and breaking news coverage.

Home/Matchday