Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Champions League Round Of 16 Clash
Bayern Munich host domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg on March 5.
The Bavarians are sitting in the Bundesliga, eight points ahead of Leverkusen, the defending champions. Die Roten has been winless in their last six games against Xabi Alonso's side in all competitions.
Both German giants will be determined to seize the advantage in this first-leg clash and strengthen their bid for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the critical game. Kimmich will start this game, coming back from an injury. Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Kingsley Coman, and Jamal Musiala will lead Bayern's offensive line today.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs Bayer Leverkusen
1. Neuer
2. Upamecano
3. Kim Min Jae
6. Kimmich
8. Goretzka
9. Kane
11. Coman
17. Olise
19. Davies
27. Laimer
42. Musiala
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL
The One Reason Why Joshua Kimmich and Bayern Munich Can't Agree on a New Contract
Vincent Kompany Left Annoyed With Questions During Champions League Press Conference