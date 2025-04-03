Transcript: Vincent Kompany's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Augsburg vs Bayern Munich In The Bundesliga
Bayern Munich can extend their lead at the top of the standings to nine points when they face local rivals Augsburg. Second-place Bayer Leverkusen play the next day.
Die Roten won the reverse fixture 3-0 at the WWK Arena but face an Augsburg team in fine form, unbeaten in their last 11 games. Bayern go into the game with several key players out with injuries, so the home team may fancy their chances.
Vincent Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the Augsburg clash. Read on to know what he had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: On Augsburg's impressive form
Kompany: It's a derby, we don't have to travel that far, which is rare. It's traditionally not an easy game for Bayern - they haven't lost in 11 games and have conceded very few goals. But that's also a good thing because the team's immediately focussed, because everyone knows it's a difficult away game. If we perform well, we can also pick up points there.
Q: On player availability
Kompany: A few players have trained individually indoors, but they'll normally be available. The lads who weren't available against St Pauli won't be available against Augsburg either.
Q: On the next few weeks
Kompany: We're now focussing on the next game. During the international break, we had time to look ahead to the upcoming games. You think about how you want to approach the games, but then we had three fresh injuries. What I want is for the lads to stay fit and then we'll get the results.
Q: On using many Campus talents in training
Kompany: We needed the lads in training, they helped us. We're always looking for the next talents and I love that. We mustn't forget the steps that are necessary. It's a sensitive issue with any young player; anything can happen there - they're still at school, some of them live at home. You never get an absolute guarantee. You may get one or two who'll make it.
Q: On the difference between Raphaël Guerreiro and Josip Stanišić
Kompany: We've often played with Rapha on the right. Josip is right-footed, Rapha is left-footed. Konrad Laimer also played on the left at times and did a good job. Left and right is important if you're always passing down the flanks. But with us it's flexible. Of course, you do get into habits when you play a lot in one position.
Q: On watching yesterday's Milan derby
Kompany: My nights are always short. Football keeps me very busy, it's always enjoyable. Yesterday, in my free time, it was a chance to look one step ahead. Today, however, the focus is completely on Augsburg.
Q: On the full-backs
Kompany: We have a few options for the full-back position. You can also get creative. The important thing is that we have confidence and it doesn't change the fact that we have to go full throttle. We want to win.
Q: On Sacha Boey
Kompany: He's definitely an option. Sacha is a player who loves playing on the right. He's fit and definitely an option, and he'll get his minutes in the coming weeks. He was in a good position before his injury and hopefully he'll show his qualities again. We have options to be creative. We currently have six players who have regularly played at full-back. It's important that the lads stay fit.
Q: On breaking down the Augsburg defence
Kompany: We have good attacking players. St Pauli had also conceded very few goals and we got our chances. It doesn't mean it's easy, but we can always go into games full of confidence. We know we'll always get our chances. Hopefully we'll get a goal and change the momentum. We know we score a lot of goals and we want to bring that into the game.
Q: How did Kompany watch Inter Milan
Kompany: I always watch football in my free time, no matter which team. It's part hobby, part job. The diary has enabled me to watch a relevant game. In the time beforehand and afterwards, I dedicate everything to the next game. I understand the importance of the game. But you have to separate and structure it all:
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Preview: Start Time, Team News, How to Watch & Live Stream
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineup For Bundesliga Clash