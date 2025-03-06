Bayern Munich

Granit Xhaka Gives Damning Verdict Over Penalty Decision Against Bayern Munich

Granit Xhaka was upset with the penalty that was awarded, which made it 3-0 for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich head to the BayArena next week with a three-goal cushion in the Champions League Round of 16.

Down 2-0, Bayer Leverkusen looked to avoid more damage. However, the referee, Michael Oliver, decided to give a penalty to Bayern after consulting VAR.

Referee Michael Oliver gives a penalty against Bayer Leverkusen
He decided Leverkusen defender Edmund Tapsoba had pulled Harry Kane to the ground during a corner. The English striker stepped up to make it 3-0, giving the current German champions a massive task in the second leg.

Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka was not happy with the decision. Having played in The Premier League for Arsenal, where Michael Oliver had referred plenty of his games, the Swiss international questioned if he would make the same decision.

In the Premier League, he (Michael Oliver) doesn’t give that [as a penalty].

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka continued:

I spent seven years there and know Michael. I’m convinced he wouldn’t whistle for it in the Premier League. There are so many blocks in the Premier League that today it was nothing. It’s a bit disappointing from him to whistle for that penalty at this level and probably decide the game. If you give a penalty for every block, there would be so many penalties every game.

Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka of Bayer Leverkusen
It is tough to overturn a three-goal lead, which Xhaka believes should have been two if the penalty was not awarded. However, Bayern will need to be on its guard, knowing the job is still incomplete.

