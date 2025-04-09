Bayern Munich

Latest Injury Update For Bayern Munich Ahead Of Dortmund And Inter Clashes

There is some positive news for Vincent Kompany.

Bayern Munich has been hit by a spate of injuries in recent weeks ,which has left Vincent Kompany having to get creative with his team selections.

Thankfully for the Belgian coach, he has received some good news ahead of the weekend's huge Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund.

It has been reported by Kicker that Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic will be fit enough to feature in Der Klassiker on Saturday evening, which gives Kompany another much-needed option in the middle.

The news is not quite so positive for goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who is still a doubt for that match and the Champions League return leg against Inter next week. That means Jonas Urbig is expected to continue his run in the team.

The other good news for Bayern is that French defender Dayot Upamecano is back on the training pitch after his knee surgery, which hints at a faster return than was initially expected.

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

