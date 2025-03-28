Alan Shearer Predicts Bayern Munich's Kane Could Join Premier League Club
Harry Kane is among the growing number of English players who have left the Premier League to challenge themselves in another league and country. Moreover, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker is succeeding with Bayern Munich.
Since joining the German side in 2023, Kane has made 82 appearances across all competitions, scoring 76 goals and recording 23 assists. As a result, with any Premier League club needing goal-scoring help, Kane’s name is bound to be part of the rumor mill.
Former England star Alan Shearer has suggested that Kane might consider a return to the Premier League, and if he does, Liverpool could be a strong contender (h/t CaughtOffside).
Liverpool will be looking for a centre-forward in the summer, I don’t doubt that and Harry Kane would be a great option for them because of the size of the club and he’ll score goals.- Alan Shearer
Shearer notes that Kane, under contract with Bayern Munich until 2027, will have options should he desire to return to the Premier League, as the veteran has shown he can score in England and Germany’s top flight.
Whether Harry decides to stay in Germany or he decides to come back to the Premier League, he’ll have options. I’ve always said that if he comes back to the Premier League then he’ll have a really, really good chance of breaking my record. I’m a huge admirer of him.- Alan Shearer
Kane is currently the Premier League’s second-all-time leading goal scorer with 213 goals, while Shearer holds the top spot at 260.
If the 31-year-old were to win the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League this season, it will be interesting to see if he does eye a Premier League return to surpass Shearer’s record.
