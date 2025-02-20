PSG

Champions League Draw: Date And Time When PSG Find Out Round of 16 Opponent

PSG and 15 other teams will have eyes on the Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Jordan Merritt

PSG emphatically booked its place in the next round of the Champions League, beating Ligue 1 rivals 10-0 on aggregate.

The Parisians scored seven in the second leg at the Parc des Princes. The French champions are in the form that no team would favor playing them.

PSG celebrate in the Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain knows whoever they face in the next round; it will be a challenging two games. The Ligue 1 side will face Liverpool or Barcelona, two of the best sides in the tournament.

Here is the information regarding the draw and when it will take place.

When is the draw for the round of 16?

The round-of-16 draw takes place on February 21 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 am.m PT / 11:00 a.m. GMT.

Which clubs are in the round-of-16?

PSG vs Atletico Madrid
Arsenal

Aston Villa

Atlético Madrid

Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge

Feyenoord

Internazionale

Lille

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven

Real Madrid

What are the possible round-of-16 ties?


Each of the seeded pairs has two possible options in the draw:

Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Barcelona

PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Internazionale

Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa

Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

The teams placed in the top eight are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.

What are the round of 16 fixture dates?

First legs: March 4-5
Second legs: March 11-12

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

