Champions League Draw: Date And Time When PSG Find Out Round of 16 Opponent
PSG emphatically booked its place in the next round of the Champions League, beating Ligue 1 rivals 10-0 on aggregate.
The Parisians scored seven in the second leg at the Parc des Princes. The French champions are in the form that no team would favor playing them.
MORE: Luis Enrique Has A Preferred Choice Of Opposition For PSG In The Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain knows whoever they face in the next round; it will be a challenging two games. The Ligue 1 side will face Liverpool or Barcelona, two of the best sides in the tournament.
Here is the information regarding the draw and when it will take place.
When is the draw for the round of 16?
The round-of-16 draw takes place on February 21 at 6:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 am.m PT / 11:00 a.m. GMT.
Which clubs are in the round-of-16?
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Atlético Madrid
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern Munich
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
Club Brugge
Feyenoord
Internazionale
Lille
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
PSV Eindhoven
Real Madrid
What are the possible round-of-16 ties?
Each of the seeded pairs has two possible options in the draw:
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica vs. Barcelona
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven or Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Internazionale
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille
Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund vs. Aston Villa
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Atlético Madrid
Real Madrid or Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen
The teams placed in the top eight are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.
What are the round of 16 fixture dates?
First legs: March 4-5
Second legs: March 11-12
