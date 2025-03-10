Liverpool vs PSG: Predicted Lineup for Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg
PSG heads to England looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg.
The Parisians dominated the first leg, but unfortunately, they came up against Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in tremendous form.
The performance will give them the confidence to cause problems for the Premier League leaders. Several players have spoken to the media and believe they can win.
Head coach Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns. The Spaniard rested several players against Rennes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The big question is, will Warren Zaire-Emery start the game?
Could the below be the starting lineup for Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool?
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian took the blame for the Liverpool goal, managing to get his hands to the ball but did not keep it out. He was rested against Rennes at the weekend.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - The first-choice right-back came on for the last 15 minutes against Rennes. He did fantastic against Luis Diaz and will need to play to that standard again.
CB: Marquinhos - The veteran is a guaranteed starter for this game. He led from the back in the first leg and will need to be again.
CB: Willian Pacho - Pacho was Enrique's choice to partner Marquinhos at center-back, and he did not let the Spaniard down. He should start again despite playing the full 90 minutes against Rennes.
LB: Nuno Mendes - The Portugal international kept Mo Salah quiet until he was substituted, but he switched off for the goal. Can he make amends in the second leg?
CM: Fabian Ruiz - Ruiz has experience in these big games and will be vital alongside Marquinhos in helping the team in difficult periods.
CM: Vitinha - The 25-year-old is a class act and helped control the midfield in the first leg. He can create something magical for the Parisians.
CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery - The teenage talent came in for the final 10 minutes of the first leg. They played 90 minutes against Rennes, perhaps in preparation for starting the game.
RW: Bradley Barcola - Pace could be the key for PSG in the counterattack. Barcola has tons and is in great form coming into the game.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - Dembele had a huge chance to score in the game and will hope he has one or two chances in the second leg.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian is a great ball carrier and must do just that when transitioning, with PSG expected to be pushed back during periods.
