Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of PSG vs Marseille In Ligue 1
PSG host Marseille in a Ligue 1 home clash on Sunday, March 16. Luis Enrique's team are unbeaten in the league with 65 points from 25 matches.
They hold a massive 16-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille. The PSG vs Marseille clash, however, goes beyond the points and standings.
It is a matter of pride for both clubs and Enrique pointed exactly that out. Read on to know what he said to the media ahead of the match (via PSG).
Q: On Marseille
Enrique: It's a Classique! Everyone is looking forward to this match. We have to be ready to play against a good team. We want to show our true level. The importance of the Classique is independent of the league table, but there'll be even more of a gap if we win. I think that OM have changed things since our first meeting this season. I like Roberto De Zerbi's mentality. His team commands on the pitch. They're going to fight to have possession and press high. The match doesn't only have an emotional aspect, but also a tactical one. We'll have to press well. I hope that we'll be able to win and have a great festival of football.
Q: On the short turnover after the Liverpool game
Enrique: It's a long week. We played on Tuesday, we're playing again on Sunday. We have had almost a full week. I can put out any starting XI. We are used to an intense rhythm, and we have the impression that we've had a long week. I'm going to continue my squad rotation, that's the way I see the game. We are always competitive. Marquinhos? We brought him off against Liverpool, he had a little niggle. It's not an injury, he's fine. He's not going to rest during the international break. We'll analyse it to see if we should take the risk or not.
Q: On the fans' support
Enrique: I'm relatively new, I have had three Classiques, it's going to be very special on Sunday. We need our fans' support for each game. We love their support season after season. They have to focus on Paris Saint-Germain, respect our opponents, support the team. The rivalry exists, it's historic, and I consider that positive. It's really great to play these sorts of games. You have to enjoy the occasion. You have to focus on the sporting aspect of it. Football, it's about passion, we saw that at Liverpool. This match represents one of the best matches that we can play. We want to make our fans happy again.
Q: On the Liverpool game
Enrique: The feelings were incredible. It's a great reward. We spoke about resilience during the season. I can tell you that we have the attitude of being ready for every game. Our fans too, they sing all the time. We are a real team. It was a marvellous match. I keep saying that Liverpool are one of the best teams in Europe. I think we played at a very high level in both games. The two legs were at a very high level, with chances on both sides. It strengthens us very positively.
Q: On the Aston Villa showdown in the Champions League
Enrique: I know Aston Villa well, I have watched a lot of their games. They're one of the best teams in Europe. I've known Unai Emery a long time. I know the depth of his analysis. He's one of the coaches that will cause us the most problems. He's successful, and he shows that wherever he is.
Q: On Desire Doue
Enrique: I'm very happy that a player who decided to come to Paris this summer, despite having several options, is called up to the national team. It's an important message to future players that we might recruit. I'm delighted. I remember that you criticised him at one time, like Bradley Barcola. One day, the critics will return. You have to accept them. Désiré has had some months to adapt. We saw how good he is at Rennes. He's reaping the fruits of his work. He's going to keep improving. He's at the club he needs to grow.
