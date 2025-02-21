Champions League Draw: PSG Find Out Round of 16 Opponents
Paris Saint Germain learned that they will come up against 6-time Champions League winner Liverpool in today's Round of 16 draw.
Heading into the draw, which took place today in Nyon, Switzerland, PSG already knew they would face a monumental challenge in the next round. Awaiting the Parisians after top 8 finishes, either one of two of the most in-form teams in Europe, Premier League leaders Liverpool or La Liga leaders Barcelona.
The first leg will be played at the Parc des Princes on March 4/5, with the return leg at Anfield being played on March 11/12.
Liverpool and PSG's only Champions League encounters came in the 2018/19 group stages, where both teams got the better of each other on home turf.
Given PSG's form of late, the match-up could be considered to be one of the ties of the rounds. Their 10-0 aggregate demolition of Brest was a statement victory that announced the team as contenders for the title this season.
The winner of the clash will come up against either Club Brugge or Aston Villa in the quarter-finals.
