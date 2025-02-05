Juventus Expected To Propose Permanent Deal For PSG Striker After Loan Spell
Randal Kolo Muani has enjoyed a very good start to life in Italy, and now Juventus are preparing to make Paris Saint-Germain a fresh offer with the future in mind.
Having struggled to carve out a regular starting place in Luis Enrique's PSG team during the first half of the 2024/25 season, Kolo Muani opted to accept a loan move to Juventus midway through the January transfer window.
This deal made even more sense considering PSG's capture of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, and the Frenchman has hit the ground running in Turin. After netting three goals in two matches, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via PSG Talk) has reported that the Bianconeri is contemplating a longer spell for Kolo Muani at the club.
The deal in question would see the initial six-month loan be extended until 2026, meaning Kolo Muani would play with Juventus for the entirety of next season as well. As part of that deal, Juventus would be willing to include an option to buy the 26-year-old for $46.9 million.
Kolo Muani grabbed his first Juventus goal during the 2-1 Serie A defeat against Napoli, which was his debut. He then scored two goals at home against Empoli to turn the game around and help his team to a 4-1 win.
The former Eintracht Frankfurt star arrived at PSG in 2023 for a huge $99 million, but he has not proved a perfect fit. The primary aim for PSG is to ensure they recoup as much of that fee as possible when the time comes to sell Kolo Muani.
The Latest PSG News
Le Mans 0-2 PSG: Parisians Book Their Place in The Quarter Finals Of The French Cup
Transcript: Luis Enrique And Presnel Kimpembe React After PSG Coup de France Win
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Doue, Marin, Kimpembe, Huijsen & More - February 4, 2025
France International Teammate Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Ousmane Dembele’s Stunning PSG Form
Napoli Director Says The Club Was 'Almost Blackmailed' In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Transfer