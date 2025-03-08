Kylian Mbappe Says PSG Built a PlayStation Team With Lionel Messi and Neymar
PSG did the unthinkable when they managed to put together Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe in the same front three.
All three superstars played together for two seasons at the club. While the Parisians couldn't win the UEFA Champions League, they won two Ligue 1 titles.
Regarding name value, only Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and Messi, Neymar, and Suarez at Barcelona played together as a superstar front three. Mbappe has now shared his take on the 'MNM' trio.
Mbappe told the media:
We gathered players who only come together on PlayStation. It’s true that we didn’t win the Champions League, but we made so many kids’ dreams [come true]. Football is a fixed-term contract, but people are a permanent contract- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe, Messi, and Neymar's partnership ended in 2023. Messi left the club to join MLS outfit Inter Miami, while Neymar completed a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal. A summer later, Mbappe left to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Kylian Mbappe also spoke about how Qatar's influence made PSG a great club. He said:
It’s true that Qatar made PSG a great club. PSG was always a great club that attracted big stars, but they took it to another level and ‘invited’ PSG to sit at the table with the greatest, and that’s the truth. I never trivialized the place where I was, of course, I understood where I was but I never thought of it as something common or ordinary. We had an exceptional team and players.- Kylian Mbappe
