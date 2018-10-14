The U.S. women's national team is one result away from getting the chance to defend its Women's World Cup title.

After pulverizing its opponents in the group stage of the Concacaf Women's Championship, the U.S. turns its attention to Jamaica in the tournament semifinals in Frisco, Texas, where the two winners are guaranteed berths in France next summer. The winner of the third-place game will also automatically qualify, while the fourth-place finisher will head into an intercontinental playoff vs. Argentina for a final spot.

If the group stage and the gulf in talent are indicators, the U.S. should finish the job Sunday night. The Americans outscored its three group opponents 18-0 and outshot its final opponent, Trinidad & Tobago, 59-0 to ease to first place in the group. Jamaica, which is 0-2-0 all-time against the USA, has never qualified for the Women's World Cup before and outlasted Costa Rica and Cuba to finish second behind Canada in Group B. Canada secured its ticket to France earlier Sunday with a straightforward 7-0 win over Panama.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here's the lineups for both sides:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelly O'Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars); Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)

JAMAICA

GOALKEEPERS: Sydney Schneider (UNC-Wilmington), Nicole McLure (Sundsvalls DFF)

DEFENDERS: Allyson Swaby (Hottur), Chantelle Swaby (Rutgers University), Christina Chang (Miami FC Surge), Dominique Bond-Flasza (PSV Eindhoven), Jadyn Matthews (Cornell University), Konya Plummer (Florida Kraze Krush), Sashana Campbell (Maccabi Krishronot Hadera), Toriana Patterson (TTi Bluebonnets)

MIDFIELDERS: Ashleigh Shim (Unattached), Chinyelu Asher (Washington Spirit Reserves), Deneisha Blackwood (Florida Kraze Krush), Giselle Washington (Concord Fire), Khadija Shaw (University of Tennessee), Lauren Silver (Unattached), Marlo Sweatman (Unattached), Trudi Carter (Unattached)

FORWARDS: Jody Brown (Montverde Academy)