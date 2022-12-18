The Top Five Players At The FIFA World Cup 2022

As the curtain closes on the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar it’s time to reflect on some of the top performers of the tournament. There have been a number of players who have performed at a fantastic level and made a name for themselves on the world stage.

As much as everyone would like to speak about so many of the individual performances at the tournament, I’ve decided to stick to my top five. A range of players and talents have made the list.

With Argentina taking the crown against France in the final, there is a fair share of players from both of those sides. The South American side were consistent for the majority of the tournament.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Spearheaded by Lionel Messi, Argentina have finally won their World Cup with the great player in their side. Messi for some has now cemented his status as the greatest player of all time.

Below you can find my picks for the top five players at this year's tournament in Qatar.

5 - Bruno Fernandes, Portugal

The creative midfielder was Portugal’s consistent shining star and was by far one of, if not the best midfielder at the tournament. Fernandes produced some special performances for his country, scoring twice and registering three assists.

4 - Enzo Fernandez, Argentina

Fernandez has made his mark at the World Cup. The young midfielder currently at Benfica has made a name for himself in Qatar.

Playing the majority of games for his country, the midfielder kept an 88% pass accuracy throughout the tournament as well as scoring once and assisting once.

3 - Antoine Griezmann, France

Griezmann once again proved in Qatar why he is one of, if not France’s key player in big tournaments. Featuring in all of his countries games, the forward registered 3 assists whilst creating 22 chances for his country.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

2 - Lionel Messi, Argentina

Messi finally ‘completed football’ and won the World Cup. His final tournament on the world stage ended in his greatest ever success.

Despite winning the official player of the tournament he ranks at number 2 in my list. With 7 goals and 3 assists, Messi truly bowed out of international football on an incredible note.

1 - Kylian Mbappe, France

What more is there to say about Mbappe? At just the age of 23 the Frenchman won the golden boot at this years tournament. With 8 goals and two assists the striker has proved he is destined for greatness.

Mbappe just edges the number one spot for me. At his age scoring a hattrick in the World Cup final was enough to leave me speechless.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

