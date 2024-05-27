50 Cent Performing at BC Lions CFL Season Opener
Go Lions, it’s your birthday!
Actually, it’s closing in on Opening Day for the BC Lions (and the rest of the CFL) and 50 Cent will be there to celebrate. The “In Da Club” artists – also known as Curtis Jackson – will preform at season opener for the Lions against the Calgary Stampeders on June 15 on Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place for Concert Kickoff.
50 Cent hits the stage at 3 p.m. local time (PST) for the team’s third annual home opener concert performance.
“It’s an honor to give our great fans the opportunity to see a world class performer who resonates across multiple generations of music lovers. Concert Kickoff has become a great tradition in Vancouver and 50 Cent is our best one yet,” Lions owner Amar Doman said, according to CFL.ca.
A protégé of hip-hop legends Eminem and Dr. Dre, 50 Cent shot to fame with his 2003 album “Get Rich Or Die Tryin.” Singles “In Da Club” and “Wangsta” helped the release sell more than 9 million units and win the Juno Award for International Album of the Year.
A two-time winner of the Billboard Top Artist Award (2003, 2005), 50 Cent captured the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance along with Dr. Dre and Eminem.
50 Cent is no stranger to performing at sporting events. He helped headline the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Los Angeles with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The performance won an Emmy.
The CFL has its own history of impressive music performances at games, including Green Day playing the Grey Cup to rave reviews in November.
50 Cent performed in Vancouver at a sold-out Rogers Arena in September as part of his Final Lap tour. Tickets for Concert Kickoff can be purchased here.
