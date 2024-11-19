Attendance Numbers for 111th Grey Cup Highest Since 2018
Canada proved that the country loves its football, showing up big time for the biggest championship game of the year.
On Sunday, the 111th Grey Cup between the Toronto Argonauts and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers saw 52,349 fans pack BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. That is the highest attendance for the Grey Cup since 2018 in Edmonton when the Calgary Stampeders beat the Ottawa Redblacks.
BC Place is one of the biggest stadiums in the CFL, as it can seat 54,000 fans. While it wasn't a sellout, this year's Grey Cup beat the 52,056 fans who attended the last Grey Cup at BC Place in 2014.
This is the second-highest-attended game of the season in the CFL. BC Place hosted a sellout crowd of 53,788 at the beginning of the season for the Lions. The biggest attractor to that game was 50 Cent performing at halftime.
Similar to the Lions' home opener, the combination of the Grey Cup and the Jonas Brothers performing at halftime played a role in the high attendance.
The Argonauts picked up a 41-24 upset win over the Bombers to win their second Grey Cup in three seasons.
