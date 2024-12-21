BC Lions Extend 2023 CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player
The BC Lions have made one of the league's best pass rushers the highest paid defensive player in the league. Mathieu Betts agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Lions that will keep him in BC through the 2026 season.
3DownNation's Justin Dunk reported Betts will get paid $260,000 in hard money and $6,000 additional available in all-star and award incentives. For the 2026 season, Betts will see a slight increase with $270,000 in hard money with the same $6,000 in incentives.
Betts returned to the Lions in the middle of the 2024 campaign after a training camp stint with the Detroit Lions in the NFL. He had a bit of a disappointing seven-game stretch with BC, racking up just 13 tackles, two sacks, one interception and one touchdown.
His 2023 season put him on the map as he led the CFL in sacks with 18. Betts was named a CFL All-Star and won Most Outstanding Defensive Player.
Since being drafted by the Edmonton Elks in 2019, Betts has made 99 tackles and 29 sacks in 46 games.
While last season did not live up to expectations for the Lions or Betts, a full offseason back with the team and a new leadership group taking over BC should help get Betts back to his previous level of play for 2025. Betts will be an early favorite to be the Most Outstanding Defensive Player once again.
