Calgary Stampeders Kicker Rene Paredes Returning Through 2026
One of the most reliable kickers in the CFL is returning home for two more years. Rene Paredes re-signed with the Calgary Stampeders on Wednesday on a deal that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.
Paredes has been in Calgary for 13 seasons as the starting kicker and has held that position all this time. He has only had two seasons where he made under 80% of his field goals, completing over 90% in three of the last four seasons. The CFL has named him as an All-Star five times and he has earned six Divisional All-Star selections since 2011.
Last season, Paredes scored on 41 of 44 field goals and 93.2% of his kicks, the second-best percentage of his career, finishing second in the CFL in that same category. He also had the second-longest field goal made of the year at 57 yards.
The 39-year-old kicker has become a staple of Stampeders football as the longest-tenured player on the team. His consistent performances year in and year out have made him an important piece to the team and a surefire Hall of Famer in the future.
Calgary had its worst season in 20 years in 2024, stumbling to a league-worst 5-12-1 record. With head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson hanging on to his job for now, Paredes is a small step for the Stampeders to get the 2025 team back to the promised land.
