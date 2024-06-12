CFL 2024 Season Preview: Can Ottawa Redblacks Return to Postseason After Five-Year Drought?
It has been a bumpy road for the Ottawa Redblacks since losing to the Calgary Stampeders in the 2018 Grey Cup. The team has won a combined 14 games in four seasons and has finished last in the East Division each season.
Last season started decently for the Redblacks, who went 3-3 in the first six games. The wheels fell off quickly though, with the team losing 11 of the last 12 matches. Six of those losses came in one-possession games. Ottawa finished with a 4-14 record, once again last in the East Division and missing the playoffs.
Ottawa Redblacks 2024 Outlook
Head coach Bob Dyce is in his second full season as the head coach with a combined 5-17 record. This was an important offseason as the team needed to work on the offensive side of the ball.
The quarterback position appears to be going to former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Dru Brown with Jeremiah Masoli still recovering from last season’s injury. At running back, the team has a big question mark. Starter Devonte Williams is out for the season, leaving Ryquell Armstead and Amlicar Polk as the other two backs on the roster. One of those two will have to step up.
Ottawa needed to add some pieces on defense after finishing second to last in total defense, allowing 379.5 yards per game. In addition to the return of top defenders like Brandin Dandridge, the team’s biggest offseason move was signing former Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett.
Last season, the Redblacks showed they can be competitive and win games early in the season. Consistency is going to be key as to whether this team takes the leap back into the playoffs. It’s been dark days since 2018, but the hope of entering the postseason with a potential franchise quarterback in Brown should shed some light on Ottawa.
