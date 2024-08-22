CFL 2024 Season Week 12 Game Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
It’s a tale of two teams heading in two different directions as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats travel to Winnipeg to play the Blue Bombers on Friday night.
Hamilton (2-8) has lost three straight games, including a 25-point loss to the Edmonton Elks last week. Bo Levi Mitchell looks to be in line to start at quarterback again after Taylor Powell suffered a head injury against Edmonton. The 2024 CFL season has proven that stats can be misleading as the Tiger-Cats are the number one offense in the league, averaging 397.8 yards per game, while the defense is allowing the third-worst 368 yards per game.
Winnipeg (4-6) is starting to turn things around as the Bombers have won two straight against the BC Lions after starting 2-6. Their defense is the main reason for their success as they are number one in the league in total defense (321.4) and scoring defense (19.7). The Bombers have held offenses under 20 points in each of the last four games.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -9.5, O/U 49
Date/Location: Friday, August 23, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 26 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Hamilton is banged up with four players out on the injury report. Wide receiver Luther Hakunavanhu and quarterback Taylor Powell, who were injured in last week’s loss, will both be out with head injuries. Linebacker Daniel Bell and wide receiver Tyler Ternowski are also out with head injuries.
The Bombers have a short injury report with just three players on there. Linebacker Adam Bighill is the biggest name on the list as he is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Running back Michael Chris-Ike (foot) and defensive lineman Lucky Ogbevoen (knee) are questionable for the game.
Keys to Victory
Mitchell has a good opportunity to take the starting job back with a solid performance against the CFL’s best defense. He gets his running back James Butler back after backup Greg Bell put up a 173-yard and two touchdown performance last week. Hamilton’s defense must bounce back after allowing 47 points against Edmonton which starts with the secondary.
Winnipeg’s defense has dominated unlike any defense we have watched this season. The concerns are around the offense as quarterback Zach Collaros has not performed to his normal standards. Running back Brady Oliveira has been the catalyst to the offense and help pick up tough yardage on first down.
Prediction
The Tiger-Cats are on the brink of losing control of the season and being eliminated from the playoffs. Winnipeg’s defense has been too much for offenses over the last four games and there is a trust there that if the offense doesn’t score at a high level, the defense can hold its end of the bargain. Don’t underestimate the Tiger-Cats offense as they can put up a lot of yards and make this closer than experts think. The difference could be turnovers, which have been an Achilles’ heel for Hamilton this season.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 26, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 22
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.