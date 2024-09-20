CFL 2024 Season Week 16 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders
Saskatchewan (5-7-1) has gone over two months since its last win as the Riders are coming off a 26-21 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers two weeks ago. While the Riders defense remains one of the top four units in the CFL, the offense has fallen to second-to-last in total offense (349.2). One main problem has been the running game as it is the worst in the league with the Riders averaging just 78 yards per game.
Calgary (4-8-1) is on a winless streak of its own, going over a month since winning as the Stampeders tied with the Montreal Alouettes 19-19 last week. Quarterback Jake Maier played better after being benched for one game in favor of Logan Bonner an appears to be keeping his job. Their offense has also struggled as the Stampeders are averaging just three yards per game more than the Riders.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Riders -2/5, O/U 51
Date/Location: Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 9:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Rain, 10 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Four out of the five players out for Saskatchewan in the game are on the defensive side, including top defensive lineman Malik Carney (ankle). Linebacker Justin Herdman-Reed (elbow), defensive lineman Anthony Lanier II (knee), Nick Wiebe (knee) and offensive lineman Jacob Brammer (knee) are also out. Key defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. (personal) is questionable for the game.
Calgary only has defensive lineman Charles Wiley out with an Achilles injury, though wide receiver Ishmael Hyman (hamstring) and offensive lineman Bryce Bell (calf) are doubtful to play. Defensive lineman Josiah Coatney (knee) and wide receiver Cole Tucker (hamstring) are also questionable.
Keys to Victory
Riders head coach Corey Mace built this offense in the offseason to be a running team with the additions made to the backfield and the offensive line. It has been disappointing to see Saskatchewan struggle to run the ball but injuries at both running back and offensive line have derailed that. With A.J. Ouellette and Frankie Hickson both out for the game, former Redblacks running back Ryquell Armstead takes over as the lead back. It could mean more of Trevor Harris throwing the football.
Armstead is an established starter in the CFL, which is bad news for the Stampeders, who have the worst defense against the run in the CFL. Mace will want to run the ball so it'll be on Calgary's defensive line, led by Mike Rose, to hold strong. The secondary has been prone to allowing big plays, so Demerio Houston and Tre Roberson will need to step up in coverage.
Prediction
Both teams are trying to find some traction in any way they can, and they can at least lean on the fact that the West Division is still wide open. The Riders have been the more competitive team than the Stampeders have over the last month as the bye week might have been the best thing for them. Despite the reports of Mace canceling the end of practice due to bad performance, there is hope that it'll be the wake-up call the Riders need. Calgary doesn't line up well with the Riders on paper but will at least keep the game close.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 22, Calgary Stampeders 18
