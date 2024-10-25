CFL 2024 Season Week 21 Game Preview: Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks
The Toronto Argonauts and the Edmonton Elks are squaring off in the last Friday night game of the season.
Toronto (10-7) has rattled off three straight wins, including a 38-31 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks last week. The Argos rank in the top three in total offense and total defense and are the only team in the CFL to accomplish that.
The Elks (6-11) were on a bye last week as their last game was a win over the Calgary Stampeders. Tre Ford gets another start and one more chance to show Edmonton he’s the franchise quarterback. Regardless of the outcome, the Elks will not be in the postseason.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Argonauts -1.5, O/U 49
Date/Location: Friday, October 25, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 9:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 2 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Argos will be down eight players, half of whom are coming from the offensive and defensive lines. Many listed, including linebacker Daniel Kwamou (knee), defensive back John Edouard (elbow), fullback Brandon Calver (knee) and defensive lineman Woody Baron (back), were full participants in practice but were listed as out.
Edmonton also will be out eight players in the game. The Elks’ wide receivers are a key position that will be without four players, including Hergy Mayala (calf), Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (chest), Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (thigh) and Gavin Cobb (thigh).
Keys to Victory
Toronto’s focus is only on staying healthy and avoiding injuries. Nothing about this game changes their playoff chances so it’s about getting the starters some reps and then giving the backups experience. Chad Kelly is the third string at quarterback as Cameron Dukes gets the start so there should be more backups playing in this game.
Ford needs to be let loose in the passing game and the running game. A return to creatively designed plays that get him running the ball will open up the offense and make it easier for running backs like Justin Rankin to break loose.
Prediction
With this matchup holding no meaning for Toronto, this is about getting Elks fans excited about the 2025 campaign. Edmonton should walk out with a win at home to close the season.
Edmonton Elks 28, Toronto Argonauts 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.