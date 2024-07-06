CFL 2024 Season Week 5 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes
The undefeated Montreal Alouettes look to continue their hot streak on Saturday night as they face the Calgary Stampeders.
The Alouettes (4-0) have had a dominant start to the season, winning their games by a combined 54-point margin. The offense has been rolling with quarterback Cody Fajardo, who has completed 75.4% of his passes with nine total touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyson Philpot is the second-leading receiver in the CFL, with 430 yards and four majors. The defense has allowed a league-low 18.2 points per game and 336.2 yards per game.
Calgary (2-1) scratched and clawed its way to an overtime win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week. Quarterback Jake Maier continues to make strides as the starter, but the offense needs to get into the end zone more often, amassing just five touchdowns in three games. Their defense is third in points allowed per game (23) and fourth against the pass, allowing 266.3 yards per game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Alouettes -9, O/U 50.5
Date/Location: Saturday, June 6, 2024, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 27 Degrees Celsius, 60% Chance of Precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
The Stampeders have two players out on the injury report: defensive lineman Elliot Graham (hamstring) and star cornerback Demerio Houston (ankle). Calgary also has defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen (back) and starting running back Dedrick Mills (oblique) listed as questionable.
Montreal has a heavy list of players out Defensive backs Arthur Hamlin (ankle) and Wesley Sutton (back), offensive linemen Jamar McGloster (back) and Jesse Gibbon (ankle) and defensive back Cre’Von Leblanc (hamstring) will all miss the game. Another noticeable loss for the Als is pass rusher Shawn Lemon, who was suspended for gambling on CFL games.
Keys to Victory
Calgary has been stellar against the pass thanks to its offseason acquisition in Houston from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Without him in the starting lineup, Tyler Richardson and Ben Labrosse are the corners again. Mills isn’t in the starting lineup as a running back, and Peyton Logan will be the starter. That gives the offense speed but puts more on Maier to carry the offense through the passing game.
With Houston out and the Stampeders having young cornerbacks, Fajardo has plenty of chances to challenge the Calgary corners. The Alouettes defense has picked off the quarterback the second-most often in the league this year (5), so creating turnovers from Maier would put pressure on the Stampeders’ offense to keep up with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the CFL.
Prediction
The Stampeders are noticeably more competitive than they were a season ago. Montreal, however, also looks better than it did last year, and that’s saying a lot. Calgary has too many key players out, which makes it that much more likely Montreal will remain undefeated.
Montreal Alouettes 28, Calgary Stampeders 20
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
