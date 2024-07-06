CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 5 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

The Calgary Stampeders look to pull off the upset against the defending Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

Anthony Miller

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (32) dives to tackle Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Elks defensive back Leon O'Neal Jr. (32) dives to tackle Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Tyson Philpot (6) during the second half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports / Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The undefeated Montreal Alouettes look to continue their hot streak on Saturday night as they face the Calgary Stampeders.

The Alouettes (4-0) have had a dominant start to the season, winning their games by a combined 54-point margin. The offense has been rolling with quarterback Cody Fajardo, who has completed 75.4% of his passes with nine total touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyson Philpot is the second-leading receiver in the CFL, with 430 yards and four majors. The defense has allowed a league-low 18.2 points per game and 336.2 yards per game.

Calgary (2-1) scratched and clawed its way to an overtime win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week. Quarterback Jake Maier continues to make strides as the starter, but the offense needs to get into the end zone more often, amassing just five touchdowns in three games. Their defense is third in points allowed per game (23) and fourth against the pass, allowing 266.3 yards per game.

Preview

Game Information

Line: Alouettes -9, O/U 50.5

Date/Location: Saturday, June 6, 2024, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec

Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 27 Degrees Celsius, 60% Chance of Precipitation

TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+

Injury Reports/Inactives

The Stampeders have two players out on the injury report: defensive lineman Elliot Graham (hamstring) and star cornerback Demerio Houston (ankle). Calgary also has defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen (back) and starting running back Dedrick Mills (oblique) listed as questionable.

Montreal has a heavy list of players out Defensive backs Arthur Hamlin (ankle) and Wesley Sutton (back), offensive linemen Jamar McGloster (back) and Jesse Gibbon (ankle) and defensive back Cre’Von Leblanc (hamstring) will all miss the game. Another noticeable loss for the Als is pass rusher Shawn Lemon, who was suspended for gambling on CFL games.

Keys to Victory

Calgary has been stellar against the pass thanks to its offseason acquisition in Houston from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Without him in the starting lineup, Tyler Richardson and Ben Labrosse are the corners again. Mills isn’t in the starting lineup as a running back, and Peyton Logan will be the starter. That gives the offense speed but puts more on Maier to carry the offense through the passing game.

With Houston out and the Stampeders having young cornerbacks, Fajardo has plenty of chances to challenge the Calgary corners. The Alouettes defense has picked off the quarterback the second-most often in the league this year (5), so creating turnovers from Maier would put pressure on the Stampeders’ offense to keep up with one of the highest-scoring offenses in the CFL.

Prediction

The Stampeders are noticeably more competitive than they were a season ago. Montreal, however, also looks better than it did last year, and that’s saying a lot. Calgary has too many key players out, which makes it that much more likely Montreal will remain undefeated.

Montreal Alouettes 28, Calgary Stampeders 20

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

Home/CFL News