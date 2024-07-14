CFL 2024 Season Week 6 Game Preview: Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks
It’s crunch time in Edmonton as the Elks look to add a win to their season record against the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday night.
Ottawa (2-2) is looking for a bounce-back game after losing to the winless Winnipeg Blue Bombers 25-16 last week. A big reason for that is quarterback Dru Brown's head injury, which forced him out of the game. Dustin Crum replaced him.
Edmonton (0-4) had its bye last week following a last-second field goal loss to the BC Lions. Things haven’t worked out offensively for the Elks as quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions (five) and the rushing attack averages just 61 yards per game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Elks -4, O/U 49
Date/Location: Sunday, July 14, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 22 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
It was not a good week on the injury report for the Ottawa Redblacks, as nine players won’t play, with seven of them on defense. The most notable name on defense is linebacker Frankie Griffin, who is out with a hip injury. Wide receiver Bralon Addison is also out with an Achilles injury.
Edmonton wasn’t hit as badly, with five players out for the game. Linebacker Michael Brodrique is the biggest name out with a groin injury. Backup quarterback Jarret Doege is also out with a knee injury despite being limited in practice all week.
Keys to Victory
Brown is active and will start at quarterback for Ottawa, which is good news. The Redblacks' offensive line is going up against an Edmonton defense that has had eight sacks in four games. They need to keep an eye on Noah Curtis, who leads the Elks with three sacks.
Edmonton must cut down on turnovers, but it would help if Bethel-Thompson could get support from the running game and not be pressured to do everything. Running back Kevin Brown must become a playmaker on offense, even if it is in the screen game.
Prediction
The Elks have lost all four of their games by a combined margin of just 17 points, with the team losing by three points in the last three straight games. They have been knocking on the doorsteps of victory with blown leads and costly second-half turnovers. Ottawa still feels like a team with a lot to prove and with its injury list piling up, Edmonton has a good chance of taking advantage of the situation and sneaking in for the Elks’ first win.
Edmonton Elks 26, Ottawa Redblacks 19
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
