CFL 2024 Season Week 9 Game Preview: BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The BC Lions look to continue their winning ways coming off a bye week as they take on the slumping Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium on Thursday night.
The Lions are in a tight battle for the top spot in the West Division against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are tied at first with a 5-2 record. BC's passing game has been the highlight of the season, led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who leads the CFL in passing yards with 2,395.
Winnipeg has no answer for its struggles. The Bombers are coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Toronto Argonauts that put them at 2-6 on the year. A lack of consistency with the receivers and quarterback Zach Collaros' struggles with turnovers have placed Winnipeg in unfamiliar territory of potentially being on the outside of the playoffs.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -4.5, O/U 50
Date/Location: Thursday, August 1, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Sunny, 32 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
BC gets a lift in the passing game with the return of star receiver Keon Hatcher, who is back from his Achilles injury in the latest injury report. Two offensive linemen will be out for the Lions as Chris Schleuger and Anu Una dealing with knee injuries.
The Bombers have a shorter injury report with four of the five players listed as questionable. Winnipeg's most notable name is starting right guard Pat Neufeld (knee), who was left off the depth chart this week. Wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky is also questionable with a shoulder injury.
Keys to Victory
Adams is electric in the pocket when given the time, so the offense needs to get the ball in Alexander Hollins' and Justin McInnis' hands often. The front seven has the job of pressuring Collaros and shutting down the running game, and those two key things will lead to a big win for the Lions.
Collaros must eliminate the turnovers and get the Bombers offense rolling from the start. The injuries on offense have hampered any chance of fast starts, so establishing the running game with Brady Oliveira could alleviate the issues. Winnipeg's secondary will be tested early and often and will have to press up on the receivers to throw their routes off.
Prediction
Hope has slowly faded for the Bombers, as nothing seems to be working offensively. It has yet to get better throughout the season, as some were expecting. BC is hot this season and isn't showing any signs of slowing down on offense. This could be a blowout win for the Lions if Winnipeg can't score touchdowns on its first two possessions.
BC Lions 33, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 23
