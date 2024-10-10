CFL 2024 Week 19 Playoff Scenarios: Final Postseason Spot Up for Grabs
Last week nearly completed the playoff picture, with three teams clinching a spot in the postseason. There is still much to be decided through the closing three weeks of the regular season, however.
The Toronto Argonauts have a chance to punch their tickets to the postseason with a win or tie against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Toronto is trying to fend off the Hamilton Tiger-Cats who are technically still alive for the playoffs after winning the regular-season series against the Argos.
Winnipeg has something to play for as well in the same game as a win/tie against the Argos or a loss/tie by the Saskatchewan Roughriders against the BC Lions would win them the West Division title and a home playoff game on Saturday, November 9 at 6:30 pm EST. The Riders can’t win against the division this week but could earn a home playoff game with a win against the Lions.
Last week, the Ottawa Redblacks, Lions and Riders each clinched playoff spots. The Montreal Alouettes won the East Division in Week 17 while the Bombers got into the postseason the same week.
Two teams were eliminated from playoff contention in the Edmonton Elks and the Calgary Stampeders. It’s the first time that both Alberta teams missed the playoffs since 1945.
Week 19 kicks off with the Argos and Bombers on Friday night at 8:30 pm EST.
