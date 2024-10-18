CFL 2024 Week 20 Playoff Scenarios: East Division Home Game Up for Grabs
The past month of regular-season action in the CFL has been packed with playoff implications. Now that all of the postseason spots are locked up, the focus turns to seeding and potential matchups.
Week 20 has only one playoff scenario on the line, which simplifies things. The Toronto Argonauts can host the Ottawa Redblacks in the Eastern Semifinals with a win on Saturday against the Redblacks. Should the Argos win, they will host that home game on Saturday, November 2, at 3:00 p.m. EST at BMO Field.
Nothing in the West Division can be settled this week. The BC Lions have clinched a road game in the first round. Their opponents still need to be determined as the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are still fighting for the division title. The Bombers lead with 20 points, while the Riders are right behind them at 19 points.
On the East Division side, the Montreal Alouettes already clinched a first round bye and will host the East Division Final on Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 pm EST at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Toronto and Ottawa are working through who will host the semifinal game.
The Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats kick off the weekend on Friday night, as both teams have been eliminated from postseason contention. Saturday will have a doubleheader, with the Redblacks and Argos kicking things off at 3:00 p.m. EST before the Alouettes and Lions square off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
