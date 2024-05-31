Last Call: CFL 2024 Week 3 Preseason Games Preview
CFL fans are one week closer to the beginning of the regular season with four games slated for Friday night to conclude the preseason.
It all starts with a doubleheader with Hamilton Tiger-Cats-Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes-Ottawa Redblacks. The last two games on the calendar are the Calgary Stampeders-Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks-BC Lions. With roster spots still on the line, there are plenty of storylines to follow entering the Friday night lights.
Here is a preview of all four CFL games.
1. Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts
Taylor Powell will be starting for the Tiger-Cats as Bo Levi Mitchell is listed as the fourth quarterback and most likely won’t play. Cameron Dukes gets his second start for Toronto at quarterback as he looks to seal the starting job for Week 1. The Tiger-Cats will be resting key starters including wide receiver Tim White, running back James Butler and defensive back Jamal Peters.
2. Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks
Ottawa is all in on the starters as they will play in the game including Dru Brown at quarterback. Former Argos linebacker Adarius Pickett makes his debut with the Redblacks. The defending Grey Cup champions Alouettes will not be playing the starters with one key note being they will only have two running backs suited up with Stevie Scott III and rookie Michael Herzog suited up.
3. Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Calgary will have most of the starting offensive players playing while the defense will be without Micah Awe, Cameron Judge and Mike Rose. The Bombers are going with mostly backups in the game with quarterback Zach Collaros and running back Brady Oliveira resting.
4. Edmonton Elks at BC Lions
The BC Lions will be rolling with the starters in the last game including running back William Stanback making his debut in the black and orange after playing for Montreal last year. Edmonton is taking the opposite approach as most of the backups will be starting in the game as Jarret Doege will start at quarterback for the Elks.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.